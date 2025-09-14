Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,145 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.6% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $107,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Stock Performance
NYSE:MA opened at $580.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $574.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $558.33. The company has a market cap of $525.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.50%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.54.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total transaction of $3,328,555.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,636,125.55. The trade was a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,094 shares of company stock valued at $26,521,861. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
