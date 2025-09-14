Verde Capital Management Has $7.29 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Verde Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 196.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 16,776 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,367,000 after purchasing an additional 83,149 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 123.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 422.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 148,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,112,000 after acquiring an additional 119,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $349,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $84.34 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $84.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

