First Citizens Financial Corp Has $305,000 Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,303,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.04. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

