Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $1,103,665,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 60,982.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,877,000 after buying an additional 2,135,599 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 70.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,627,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,819,000 after buying an additional 670,392 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 26.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,947,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,493,000 after buying an additional 614,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $238,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $545.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $166.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $542.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $579.05.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.69.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

