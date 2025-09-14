Value Partners Investments Inc. Invests $770,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Michael S. Ryan Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 3,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM opened at $259.27 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $264.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.8348 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

