Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 49,106.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,637,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 12.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,129,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,904,000 after acquiring an additional 122,423 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 1,598.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 979,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,964,000 after acquiring an additional 921,523 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 0.7% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 888,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 82.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 740,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,290,000 after purchasing an additional 335,634 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $485.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $448.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $448.00 target price (down from $460.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $460.00 to $551.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $466.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of -138.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $419.28 and its 200-day moving average is $380.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $266.64 and a 52 week high of $480.59.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $328.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

