Trust Co. of Oklahoma Grows Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 37,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 23,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Securities ULC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the first quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 46,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,275.32. This trade represents a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $814,935.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 292,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,898,600. This represents a 9.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,982 over the last ninety days. 12.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE KMI opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.36. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.97 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

