Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 132 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,144,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,286 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $342,389,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 13,842.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,131,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,018 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $182,126,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,378,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,505,367,000 after purchasing an additional 925,674 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial set a $199.00 price target on Digital Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.74.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $173.50 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.95 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%.The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 128.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

