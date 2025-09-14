Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $15.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 128.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,318 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 70,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,767,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 87,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,467,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $324.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $325.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $313.85 and its 200-day moving average is $292.73. The company has a market capitalization of $531.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

