Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $101,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

