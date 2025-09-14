TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 30 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

TruWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $1,988,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,294. This trade represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,094 shares of company stock worth $26,521,861. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $580.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $574.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $558.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $465.59 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.54.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

