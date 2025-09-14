Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE Shares Purchased by Arvest Investments Inc.

Arvest Investments Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,359.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth $87,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 12.3%

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $46.26.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

