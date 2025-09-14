First Community Trust NA Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

First Community Trust NA decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $185,041.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,701,086.72. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $502,035.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 161,467 shares in the company, valued at $10,792,454.28. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,765 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

View Our Latest Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.7%

Cisco Systems stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $263.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.67 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.