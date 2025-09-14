Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Buys 325 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 671.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.93.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Performance

CocaCola stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day moving average is $70.37.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

