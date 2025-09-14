Seilern Investment Management Ltd Sells 53,773 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Seilern Investment Management Ltd cut its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,773 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 7.5% of Seilern Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Seilern Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $113,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 79.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3,766.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $641.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $603.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.14 and a 12-month high of $688.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price (up from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total value of $1,415,710.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 262 shares in the company, valued at $169,600.46. This trade represents a 89.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sharon E. Underberg sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.60, for a total value of $3,551,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,249.60. This trade represents a 46.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,057 shares of company stock valued at $34,293,468. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

