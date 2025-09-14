Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,092,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,336,000 after buying an additional 1,238,612 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,645,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,992,000 after buying an additional 341,298 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,972,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,450,000 after buying an additional 241,266 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10,878.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,613,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,374 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $78.42 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.56.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

