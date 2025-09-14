Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Purchased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,583,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,873,000 after buying an additional 242,799 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 79.0% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 704.0% during the first quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,690,000 after buying an additional 125,171 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 439,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,695,000 after buying an additional 87,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $166.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.12 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.73.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

