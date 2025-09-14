Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Shares Up 32.4% – Still a Buy?

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) shot up 32.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 285,501 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 104,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
Blue Star Gold Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$34.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.
Blue Star Gold Company Profile
Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.
