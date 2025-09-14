Kings Path Partners LLC Has $40,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF $IPAC

Kings Path Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 97,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 142,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 314,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Trading Down 0.7%

IPAC stock opened at $74.15 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $54.90 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.64 and its 200-day moving average is $66.69.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

