Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 4,547 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 581.6% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. BankPlus Trust Department grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 323.7% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $96.41 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $99.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.2498 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

