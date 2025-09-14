Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.93 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $80.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.48 and a 200 day moving average of $79.01.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.