HMS Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $578,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,511,978.42. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,778. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $242.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.21 and a 200 day moving average of $264.50. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.48 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $231.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.58.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

