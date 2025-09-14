Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,171,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $324.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $313.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $325.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

