Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Purchased by Horizons Wealth Management

Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 7.5% of Horizons Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,541,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,073,000 after acquiring an additional 57,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $716,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6%

VO opened at $291.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $294.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.86.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.