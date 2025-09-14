Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.7% of Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,165.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,428,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,963 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,549,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,900 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,854,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,202 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6,516.4% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,278,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,393,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,580 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA opened at $27.70 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average is $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

