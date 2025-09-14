Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNK. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 4,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $97.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.82. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.40 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

