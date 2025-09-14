Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Sells 850 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.9% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at $15,655,577.02. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total transaction of $44,589.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,299.80. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,844. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $223.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.66, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $137.64 and a 12-month high of $232.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.49.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.44.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

