Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV Position Boosted by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 999,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,430 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.2% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $27,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average is $27.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

