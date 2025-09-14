SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM Stock Position Cut by Upper Left Wealth Management LLC

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 3.5% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,596,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,294 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at $395,321,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,004,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,832,000 after purchasing an additional 261,613 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 55.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,911,000 after purchasing an additional 972,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 23.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,715,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,078,000 after purchasing an additional 518,772 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.2%

GLDM opened at $72.16 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $50.48 and a 52-week high of $72.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.88.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

