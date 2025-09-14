4,551 Shares in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Acquired by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 13,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 45,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 22,255 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 30,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.04.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,646.19. This trade represents a 58.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $5,231,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,659,923.46. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $18,397,457. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $102.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $80.64 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.86 and a 200 day moving average of $102.26.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

