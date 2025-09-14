Bangor Savings Bank Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Bangor Savings Bank cut its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in American Water Works by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 8,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $1,304,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $139.17 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.74 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.51 and a 200-day moving average of $142.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 59.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AWK shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $143.30.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

