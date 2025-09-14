Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF $CTA

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates decreased its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF makes up 0.3% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates owned 0.10% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,677,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,826,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $843,000.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of CTA stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $30.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.94.

About Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

