Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH Position Boosted by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 603.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,446,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,689 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 288.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,446 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 78.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,466,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,370,000 after acquiring an additional 646,053 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth about $59,148,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,108.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 545,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,513,000 after acquiring an additional 520,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH opened at $104.62 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.95 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.03.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 73.05%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. William Blair upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

