iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF Shares Purchased by Nova Wealth Management Inc.

Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Nova Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nova Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $327.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.67 and a 200-day moving average of $291.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $232.57 and a 1-year high of $328.56.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

