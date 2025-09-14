Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,813 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.1% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE UNP opened at $214.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $256.84. The firm has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.21.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

