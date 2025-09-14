Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 764,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,219,000 after purchasing an additional 188,235 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $123,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 398 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,929 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In related news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This represents a 52.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $302.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.47 and its 200 day moving average is $312.04. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $256.89 and a 12 month high of $370.83.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Cigna Group’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.72 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $341.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down previously from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.76.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

