Cigna Group $CI Shares Purchased by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth about $727,905,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 58,799.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,774,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $583,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,613 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,056,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,966,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,327 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,886,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,607,716,000 after purchasing an additional 865,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 816,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $225,385,000 after purchasing an additional 600,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.76.

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In related news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,400. This represents a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Group Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $302.71 on Friday. Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $256.89 and a 52-week high of $370.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $80.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Research analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

