Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.1% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 519,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,450,000 after acquiring an additional 120,706 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Honeywell International by 52.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $211.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.46. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

