Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.9%

DIS stock opened at $116.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

