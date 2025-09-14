1,565 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Acquired by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,565 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $251,808.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,631. This represents a 17.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $5,466,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 815,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,623,595.12. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,526 shares of company stock worth $6,173,403 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE DHI opened at $177.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.74. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%.The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.38.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

