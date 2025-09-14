Contrasting SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) & Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Cirrus Logic”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWater Technology $342.27 million 1.49 -$6.79 million ($0.34) -31.06 Cirrus Logic $1.93 billion 3.11 $331.51 million $6.39 18.28

Profitability

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than SkyWater Technology. SkyWater Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cirrus Logic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Cirrus Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWater Technology -5.69% -19.49% -3.68% Cirrus Logic 18.15% 18.38% 15.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SkyWater Technology and Cirrus Logic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWater Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cirrus Logic 0 1 4 0 2.80

SkyWater Technology currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.11%. Cirrus Logic has a consensus price target of $123.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.32%. Given SkyWater Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than Cirrus Logic.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.0% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

SkyWater Technology has a beta of 3.41, meaning that its share price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cirrus Logic has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats SkyWater Technology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits. It serves customers operating in the computation, aerospace and defense, automotive, bio-health, consumer, and industrial sectors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems. It also provides high-performance mixed-signal products comprising camera controllers, haptic and sensing solutions, and battery and power ICs for use in smartphones, as well as legacy industrial and energy applications, such as digital utility meters, power supplies, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

