Verde Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Verde Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,762 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 69,701.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,825,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,348,790,000 after buying an additional 2,821,534 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $882,031,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $785,564,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,072,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,930,765,000 after buying an additional 771,232 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Intuit by 7.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,537,435,000 after buying an additional 649,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $646.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $725.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $683.46. The stock has a market cap of $180.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $797.62.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the sale, the director owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $27,929.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,606.69. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,558,613 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

