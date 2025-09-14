HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 73 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc $COOP

HMS Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $220.35 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $234.73. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.69.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.15). Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.38%.The firm had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COOP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.38.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.43, for a total value of $5,472,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 633,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,512,304.41. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,278,700 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

