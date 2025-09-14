Verde Capital Management Sells 767 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Verde Capital Management lessened its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.16. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1092 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

