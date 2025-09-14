Bangor Savings Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,165.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,428,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,963 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 219.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,549,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,900 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,854,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,202 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6,516.4% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,278,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after buying an additional 1,259,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,393,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average is $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

