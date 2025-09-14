iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Bought by Horizons Wealth Management

Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Horizons Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of AGG opened at $100.54 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.44.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

