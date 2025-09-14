Kings Path Partners LLC Cuts Position in Limbach Holdings, Inc. $LMB

Kings Path Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in Limbach were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Limbach by 592.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Limbach by 727.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Limbach stock opened at $105.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.81. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.02 and a 52 week high of $154.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $142.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.21 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 6.38%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Limbach has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $146.00 price target on Limbach in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Limbach from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Limbach currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

