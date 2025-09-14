Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Has $9.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $604.44 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $605.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $585.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.66.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

