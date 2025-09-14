RB Capital Management LLC Has $7.94 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.8% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.67.

JPM stock opened at $306.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.38. The company has a market capitalization of $843.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $307.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

