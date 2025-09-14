Kings Path Partners LLC Sells 29,148 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Kings Path Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,148 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 20,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,247 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BND opened at $74.57 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.47 and its 200 day moving average is $73.07.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

